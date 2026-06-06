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Scarface Added to ‘Rick Ross: Port of Miami’ Orchestra Show in Houston

This is a Black-Tie Hip Hop Event Taking Place at The Hobby Center

Published on June 6, 2026

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Rick Ross Houston
Source: Rick Ross / Hobby Center

Houston hip-hop fans are getting an even bigger night of music this summer. Houston rap legend Scarface has officially been announced as a special guest for Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Live Orchestra Experience, taking place June 26 at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

RELATED: Here Are The Biggest Concerts Coming to Houston in June

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The special performance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rick Ross’ debut album, Port of Miami, which helped launch the Miami rapper into superstardom with hits including “Hustlin'” and “Push It.” Unlike a traditional concert, Ross will perform alongside the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir, transforming some of his biggest records into a live orchestral experience that blends hip-hop, classical music, and powerful live instrumentation.

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Adding Scarface to the lineup brings even more Houston flavor to what is already shaping up to be one of the city’s most unique music events of the year. Organizers are encouraging guests to embrace the event’s Black Tie Experience dress code, creating an upscale atmosphere that matches the elegance of the live orchestra production.

The event takes place June 26 at The Hobby Center in downtown Houston. Tickets are available through theboxhouston.com, myhoustonmajic.com, and POM20.com. For fans of hip-hop, live music, and unforgettable performances, this is one summer event you won’t want to miss.

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