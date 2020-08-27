Kaash Paige Still Believes She’s Grinding For More [EXCLUSIVE]

From parked car conversations to teenage living, Dallas’ singer Kaash Paige is making major moves!

The singer checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss not only her brand new album Teenage Fever but how she linked up with Don Toliver and Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner showing love, not wanting to date a bum chick, giving up her vices, her love for Drake and Isaiah Rashad and … wanting to be part of OVO?!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: “Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love, Meaning Behind Her Name & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: