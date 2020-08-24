CLOSE
Garcelle Beauvais To Join “The Real” As The New Co-Host

Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' " The Way Back" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

The Real talk show has been playing musical chairs for some time now. Since Tamar Braxton’s departure, we’ve seen a number of people guest-host. Last season, Amanda Seales decided to share the talkshow table with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamara Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton. But after only on season of recording, Amanda decided this platform wasn’t the appropriate fit for her. A few months after that, Tamara announced that she would also be leaving The Real.

Exit Tamara and Amanda, enter Garcelle Beauvais. The actress, widely known for her stint on The Jamie Fox Show, will offer her opinion, along with the rest of The Real ladies starting Monday, September 21st.

 

Posted to the show’s Instagram account, they wrote, “We’ve seen your comments and we couldn’t be more excited to announce @garcelle as our newest host! ‘I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real, ”My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Season seven of The Real returns Monday September 21st! Trust us, you don’t want to miss it! ”

Garcelle recently joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is the first black cast member in the show’s history. The weekly series gives a deeper look into Garcelle’s business, personal and family life. So far, Garcelle has been able to hold her own with her Housewives castmates.

Garcelle will lend an interesting voice to The Real. I am interested to see how she channels this type of a role. What do you think? Are you here for Garcelle joining The Real?

