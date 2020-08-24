CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot Over Alleged Cheating

A woman only known as "Mary" claims to have been involved in an extramarital affair with the popular pastor.

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Pastor John Gray is once again dealing with claims of infidelity within his marriage, this after a woman only known as “Mary” exposed some of their private FaceTime chats. Attorneys for the clergyman say that Gray is the victim of an extortion plot and, by the woman’s own account, has never met with Gray.

Local South Carolina outlet Greenville News reports that Gray, who leads Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., has retained the services of attorneys Devon Puriefoy and Kimberly Thomason, and has issued a statement regarding the cheating allegations.

“There are allegations that there were phone conversations between the two parties, and that’s essentially the extent of the allegations,” Puriefoy said. “When you take her own words, she says there was no affair, no physical contact, they never met each other, they never saw each other.”

Last week, a series of social media personalities and websites broke the news that the woman has been in communication with Gray, including one damning video of Gray claiming that his wife, Aventer Gray, doesn’t cook at home and has been feeding frozen pizza to one of their children. Another video showed Gray asking for a variety of cooked meals from the mystery woman.

Social media was ablaze with comments and reactions over the weekend, which we captured in an earlier post. According to one of the social media personalities, this would mark the third time Gray’s been caught cheating if the allegations hold true.

So far, Gray has yet to address the matter to the public.

Photo: Getty

Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot Over Alleged Cheating  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

John Gray

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim…
 2 hours ago
08.24.20
Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct
 4 hours ago
08.24.20
‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time…
 6 hours ago
08.24.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 8 hours ago
08.24.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 8 hours ago
08.24.20
Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up
SMH: Tory Lanez Reportedly Likes IG Post Justifying…
 1 day ago
08.23.20
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 2 days ago
08.22.20
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 4 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close