Pharrell & Jay-Z Team Up For “Entrepreneur” [NEW MUSIC]

In lieu of a brand new TIME Magazine feature, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z have teamed up for a brand single and video, “Entrepreneur.” The track, produced by The Neptunes, carries a ton of soul as Pharrell sings in regards to the hardships of the hustlers of the world who happen to be BIPOC and addresses the issues that lay within the system.

Hov’s bars were widely criticized once a snippet of the song was released on Thursday (August 20), especially after his meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey but he’s still sharp with the wit. Pharrell whispers, “In this position with no choice, a system imprison young Black boys…”

Watch the video featuring the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Issa Rae, a moment of silence for the late Nipsey Hussle and more.

RELATED: Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week, Listen To Preview

RELATED: Jay-Z Releases Three Rare Songs On TIDAL [LISTEN]

RELATED: Pharrell Williams And VA Governor Northam Announce Juneteenth As A Paid Holiday In Virginia

Also On 97.9 The Box: