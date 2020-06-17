Pharrell Williams And VA Governor Northam Announce Juneteenth As A Paid Holiday In Virginia

"Finally we recognize that Black Lives Absolutely Matter" - Pharrell Williams

06.16.20
Juneteenth which is a shortened version for “June the 19th” has been celebrated for years within our Black community. Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, this day is extremely important to us but others may not understand or see it in that way. Today, Virginia Governor Northam announced that June 19th will from now on be a paid holiday for Virginia.

Virginia is only the second state to view Juneteenth as a paid holiday. “It’s time we elevate this. Not just a celebration by and for some Virginians but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us because that’s how important this event is” Gov. Northam shared during his press conference where he was also joined by Pharrell Williams. Pharrell shares that this is a very, very special moment and a display of progress, “Finally we recognize that Black Lives Absolutely Matter”. See Pharrell’s full speech below…

Learn More about the history of Juneteenth here:

 

[caption id="attachment_4904589" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] As we approach another Juneteenth celebration, I’d like to lean on the 2016 words from our forever president, President Barack Obama. Juneteenth is a time to recommit ourselves to the work that remains undone. We remember that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope for tomorrow’s light. Today, no matter our race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, we recommit ourselves to working to free modern-day slaves around the world and to honoring in our own time the efforts of those who fought so hard to steer our country truer to our highest ideals. These words ring true and higher than ever after almost four years under Trump’s (not so great) America. While many find themselves deterred, this November YOU have a choice to change the downturn of this country and the course of our history. To pump yourself up for the polls and honor Juneteenth, watch the moving speeches below.

 

Pharrell Williams And VA Governor Northam Announce Juneteenth As A Paid Holiday In Virginia  was originally published on kysdc.com

