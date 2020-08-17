CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Sees Victory After Judge Sides With Her Over ‘Truth Hurts’ Lawsuit

"There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears.”-Lizzo

Dear Class of 2020 - virtual graduation ceremony

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lizzo is walking in her truth once again after a judge sided with her in court.

According to published reports, a judge in the United States District Court Central District of California dismissed the countersuit against the “Cuz I Love You” singer after three individuals, Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin “Yves” Rothman, was seeking royalties from the song.

Lizzo originally sued Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen, and Yves Rothman in October 2019, seeking “a judicial declaration” that they “did not co-author ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits.” The trio countersued in February, claiming the single was derived from a song with they worked on with Lizzo called “Healthy.”

U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee sided with Lizzo’s initial claim, noting the Raisiens and Rothman themselves alleged “Healthy” was an already completed song and not the demo version for “Truth Hurts.”

While rendering her judgment, Judge Gee ruled that  “a joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work in which the joint author had no hand in creating,” before noting that the plaintiffs themselves allege that “Healthy” was itself a completed “standalone” song and not merely a demo for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo’s initial suit was prompted by claims Justin Raisen made online that Lizzo used the “melody, lyrics, and chords” of the “Healthy” demo for “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo responded to the plaintiff’s claim in 2019, denouncing the trios claim, before crediting singer Mina Lioness’s social media post with inspiring her to create the monstrous hit in 2017.

“The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song,” she wrote. “They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears.”

View this post on Instagram

Truth Hurts… but the truth shall set you free.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Although Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the Raisens and Rothman’s first counterclaim was granted, Judge Gee gave the trio until September 4 to amend their suit to allege new and different facts or notify Lizzo and the court of their intent not to do so.

Lizzo Sees Victory After Judge Sides With Her Over ‘Truth Hurts’ Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lizzo Sees Victory After Judge Sides With Her…
 2 hours ago
08.17.20
10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company…
 6 hours ago
08.17.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 7 hours ago
08.17.20
Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief…
 7 hours ago
08.17.20
Run-DMC
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ…
 8 hours ago
08.17.20
20 items
Sundown Towns & Creepy Crawlers: Social Media Approves…
 10 hours ago
08.17.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight
Kim Kardashian Wants To Free C-Murder
 13 hours ago
08.17.20
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
Katt Williams Talks Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter’ For…
 1 day ago
08.16.20
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Cardi B Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Criticism: “Girl…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Kao’ir Expecting First Child Together
 2 days ago
08.15.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
8 items
The Real Life Clayton Bigsby Found In Alabama,…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close