CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company Have COVID-19 [WATCH]

The devil is still busy working on R. Kelly’s team.  His alleged manager was charged for threatening to shoot up the Lifetime screening of Surviving R. Kelly in 2019.  He looks at a max of five years in prison.

Speaking of cases, Lizzo’s case was thrown out when men claimed they wrote part of her hit single “Truth Hurts.”

There’s an entanglement at Will & Jada’s production company with coronavirus.  10 employees have tested positive for the virus and are now quarantining.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

14 photos Launch gallery

August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

Continue reading August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

[caption id="attachment_889127" align="alignnone" width="573"] Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 / Getty[/caption] August Alsina is the messiest man on the Internet, hands down. The R&B crooner dropped a song called “Entanglements,” an obvious wink to his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and it even features bars from Rick Ross. Bruh! The story goes that Alsina yes indeed got down with Jada while she was separated from Will Smith on the low, as she detailed on Red Table Talk with her frazzled even if he doesn’t know it hubby. She described their affair as an “entanglement,” and it’s been a new favorite word to let off these jokes ever since. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Then on Saturday (July 18), August Alsina announced the song on Instagram with a snippet of the new ditty. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCzXy1QgmWI/?utm_source=ig_embed Alsina has a new album, The Product III: State of Emergency, to promote, obviously. “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” the side singer told Vulture. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.” Nothing complicated about using the drama to bait social media, though. https://open.spotify.com/album/51Adir1RK67OvVvdgazK01?si=-mfjX20cQY2CT7VrQkTsJw Peep some of the more poignant reactions to this “Entanglement” song below. We figure it will be on the deluxe version of the album? Also, does Will Smith owe August Alsina that fade on sight or nah?  https://twitter.com/_Tiffaaannniii/status/1284719849638293505 RELATED NEWS: Pillow Talker August Alsina Claims “Everyone Got Courtesy Calls Time In Advance” Ahead of Interview Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good” August Alsina Jabbed At Keke Palmer, Actress Says She Only Kind Of Knows This Man HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company Have COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

jada pinkett smith , will smith

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 Employees From Will & Jada’s Production Company…
 2 hours ago
08.17.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 4 hours ago
08.17.20
Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief…
 4 hours ago
08.17.20
Run-DMC
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ…
 4 hours ago
08.17.20
20 items
Sundown Towns & Creepy Crawlers: Social Media Approves…
 6 hours ago
08.17.20
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Eight
Kim Kardashian Joins Monica & Others In The…
 10 hours ago
08.17.20
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
Katt Williams Talks Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter’ For…
 1 day ago
08.16.20
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release
Cardi B Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Criticism: “Girl…
 2 days ago
08.15.20
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Gucci Mane, Keyshia Kao’ir Expecting First Child Together
 2 days ago
08.15.20
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
8 items
The Real Life Clayton Bigsby Found In Alabama,…
 4 days ago
08.14.20
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close