Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With “Nipsey Blue” Track [WATCH]

Snoop Dogg on Friday (August 14) released a brand new track to honor his fallen friend Nipsey Hussle, a day before what would have been the Victory Lap rapper’s 35th birthday.

Titled “Nipsey Blue,” a play on Dorothy Moore‘s iconic “Misty Blue,” Snoop croons as he drives through Los Angeles, hitting almost every Nipsey mural he comes across.

The pair had a longstanding relationship, dating back to when early reports about Nip referred to him as a Young Snoop. From 2009’s “Upside Down” off of Snoop’s Malice N Wonderland album to an iconic appearance on GGN, Snoop’s interview show — the pair always remained cordial with one another.

In an interview shortly after Nip’s passing, the D-O-Double-G compared Nip’s legacy to that of Jesus.

“Look at the impact that he had, the same impact Jesus had,” he said. A lot of people didn’t know him, but they sure wanted to know about him once he passed away. Then once they found out about him, they understood what his legacy was about. Now, his legacy is living even bigger with him not being here. So that’s why I say, ‘I ain’t never seen Jesus, but I’ve been hearing about it.'”

Watch the video for “Nipsey Blue” below.

