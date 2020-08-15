CLOSE
Cardi B Reacts To Carole Baskin’s Criticism: “Girl You Killed Your Husband!”

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B isn’t going to take criticism from Carole Baskin of all people.

The “WAP” rapper has been answering critics from all sides since the release of her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s too hot for everything song/video. The Tiger King star had her own opinion on the video, not because of how Cardi and Megan were dressed, but rather the use of big cats.

The animal rights activist singled out the use of large tigers in the video, alluding to the belief that it would “glamorize” the idea of individuals keeping the animals as pets.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” Baskin told in Billboard. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

Cardi didn’t hesitate to bite back at the claims.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord,” Cardi told i-D Magazine about Baskin’s claims. “Like, girl you killed your g*ddamn husband.”

The popular Netflix docuseries highlighted Baskin and the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis. Many allege that Baskin had a role in his mysterious death after he went missing in 1997.

