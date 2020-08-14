CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled ‘King’s Disease’ [NEW MUSIC]

The Queens rapper expresses how Black he is.

Nas live at Northside 2019.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Nas has properly kicked off the campaign for his new album, titled King’s Disease. Today (August 14), the Queens rapper dropped a new singled called “Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy.

Nas King's Disease Album Cover

Source: Mass Appeal / Def Jam

As previously reported, Hit-Boy is serving as the executive producer of the forthcoming project, which is out next Friday, August 21 via Mass Appeal Records & Def Jam. It turns out the entire album is produced by Hit-Boy while Gabriel “G Code” Zardes also holds down co-executive producer duties.

As for “Ultra Black,” the subdued, mid-tempo tune finds Nas verbally expressing just how extra Black he is, along with one line throwing a sharp barb at Doja Cat to highlight the contrast. Spits Nas, “Sometimes I’m overblack, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag’/We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.

It’s just Hip-Hop, folks—but the Doja Stans are big mad.

Listen to “Ultra Black” below, or pick your streamer of choice right here.

If you’re feeling the vibes, you can already pre-order King’s Disease right here. Nas’ last album was 2018’s Kanye West-produced Nasir.

 

Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled ‘King’s Disease’ [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

hit boy , Nas

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nas Drops Hit-Boy-Produced “Ultra Black”, New Album Titled…
 6 hours ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 7 hours ago
08.14.20
10 items
First Episode of ‘Ruff Ryders: Chronicles’ on BET…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
3 Men Arrested For Allegedly Bribing and Intimidating…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
8 items
The Real Life Clayton Bigsby Found In Alabama,…
 1 day ago
08.14.20
Nike To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With “Mamba…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At…
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z
 1 day ago
08.13.20
Nick Cannon Reportedly Set To Sue ViacomCBS For…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Colorado,…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
Cardi B Unveils PG-13 OnlyFans Account
 2 days ago
08.12.20
Resellers Are Hawking Telfar Bags For Ridiculous Prices…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 27, 2020
DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye In The…
 2 days ago
08.12.20
15 itemsRod Wave
Meet Your 2020 XXL Freshman Class
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Will Smith Appears To Catch Golf Club Fade…
 3 days ago
08.11.20
Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded…
 4 days ago
08.11.20
Photos
Close