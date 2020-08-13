CLOSE
Rockets Legend Vernon Maxwell Alleges He Was Racially Discriminated Against During Recent Arrest

Vernon Maxwell, the former Houston Rocket who iced the 1994 NBA Finals, alleges he was discriminated against during a recent arrest in Northwest Georgia.

According to Coosa Valley News, Maxwell was in a vehicle traveling with his wife and a juvenile when he was pulled over by an officer in Emerson, Georgia earlier this week. According to Maxwell, he had just smoked marijuana about an hour before the stop and alerted the officer that there was weed inside the vehicle.

After the officer placed Maxwell under arrest, the former “Mad Max” alleged that he was being targeted for racial profiling after he refused any sobriety tests and alleged that he could not breathe during the stop. Maxwell’s wife is a white woman.

Maxwell was charged with aggravated stalking after the revelation of a court order stating that he could not be within 1,500 feet of his wife, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a current license plate, operating a truck with an obstructed license plate, not having his driver’s license in his immediate possession when operating a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area, and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

As of now, he still remains at the County Jail in Bartlow County, Georgia.

