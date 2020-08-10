CLOSE
Entertainment News
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric Motorcycle

Simon Cowell at arrivals for America&apos;s G...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

An “America’s Got Talent” judge is hospitalized after a freak accident.

Simon Cowell, 60, broke his back Saturday while testing out his new electric bicycle. A rep for the television personality released a statement saying that Cowell “broke his back in several places” while trying out his in Malibu.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told THR. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson told THR, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

This isn’t the first time Cowell has been injured at home. Back in 2017, the “American Idol” judge was hospitalized after an “embarrassing” fall down the stairs. According to Cowell, he fainted after he was overly tired and ended up at the bottom of the staircase.

“I’m OK now. In a way, it was a wake-up call. It wasn’t the end of the world – but a bit embarrassing,” Cowell told UK’s The Sun. “If I’m honest with you, I was probably over-tired. I feel better this year than I do this time last year.”

 

Get well soon!

Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric Motorcycle

