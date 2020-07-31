Peep Nike’s New “You Can’t Stop Us” Commercial Ad

Leave it to Nike to drop a commercial spot that moves your spirit and fills you with humanity at a time when divisiveness is at an all-time high.

To coincide with last night’s return of NBA basketball (we needed that!), Nike has released it’s third spot in their “You Can’t Stop Us” campaign which aims to remind viewers that no matter your gender, race, or any other differences, we’re all one people. Narrated by Megan Rapinoe, the split-screen commercial blends in the kinetic movement of one athlete unto and features some of your favorite athletes including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and Christian Ronaldo.

The inspiring montage utilized 4,000 pieces of footage to create the seamless flow of movements that will captivate the eye while stirring the soul.

Nike does it again and in their message to the people reminds everyone that we shouldn’t just view sports as entertainment, but also as inspiration.

Closed gyms and empty stadiums haven’t stopped athletes from pushing forward and using their platforms to help create change. Through those actions, sport shows us what an equal playing field looks like — and reminds us that a better future is possible.

Check out the amazing “You Can’t Stop Us” spot below and pray that COVID-19 doesn’t derail the NBA season like it did the MLB.

