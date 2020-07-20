New Video: SAINt JHN feat. Future – “Roses (Remix)”

Certain records have longevity you can’t truly explain. SAINt JHN released “Roses” in 2016 and in the four years since it has only grown in recognition thanks to playlists and being an overall bop. A remix from Imanbek shot it up on TikTok and the record found its way all the way to a peak of No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 (currently it sits at No. 8).

For the song’s latest remix, the rising star nabs Future for the video and the two don’t miss. You can watch the video below.

