Cardi B Isn’t Here For All The Hate Over Her Daughter’s Birkin Bag [Video]

Ya'll still mad or nah?

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

You can’t make everyone happy so you might as stay focused on yourself. Cardi B was recently reminded of this old adage for the umpteenth time.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Bronx Bombshell showed her daughter love on her birthday as any mother would and as expected she went all out for her 2 year-old. Kulture receive an over the top party with an array of gifts which ranged from toys to clothing. The gift that got the haters deep into their shallow feelings was a $8,000 dollar Birkin purse. Offset posted a video of the unveiling saying “Late is better than never I Birkin my baby”.

Late is better then never I Birkin my baby

The clip received a lot of negative feedback online from people criticizing the star couple for doing way too much on the baby’s special day. “She bout to put crayons, snacks, wrappers and some opened gummy candies in a purse that’s worth more than my life on the black market. I’m goin to sleep” one follower wrote.

Naturally the flood of comments landed on Bardi’s radar prompting her to formally respond in her signature fashion. In a video shared on her Twitter she addressed pricey gift. “I know when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer shit, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy,’” she explained. “But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

She went on to detail her thought process towards spoiling her princess. “If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers […] ’cause if I was looking like a bad bi***, expensive bi***, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking sh*t.”

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Photos
