Snoop Dogg & DMX Set For Next Verzuz Battle

BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite

Source: Johnny Nunez/BET / Getty

The next Verzuz battle has been set.

After initially saying they’d be better served going up against Jay-ZDMX and Snoop Dogg have been tabbed as the next two legends to step into the Verzuz arena.

“The battle of the dogs @DMX vs @SnoopDogg Wednesday, July 22nd on #VERZUZ,” the account tweeted on Tuesday (July 14). Watch on our IG or @AppleMusic in HD. Drinks by @Ciroc.”

Previous Verzuz battles that made it regional were Nelly and Ludacris and Mannie Fresh versus Scott Storch but most fans feel that this is about to be one of the more lopsided battles in recent Verzuz history.

RELATED: Social Media Calls Snoop Dogg A Hypocrite After Kicking It With Dr. Dre &amp; Kanye West In The Studio

RELATED: DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub, Confused Him For Tony Yayo

RELATED: DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle

Who you got?

Photos
