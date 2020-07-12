CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere In September

You just know Tariq is going to be acting up on campus.

Power Book 2 Ghosts

Source: Starz / Starz

You knew Power wasn’t going to let a pandemic, or a series finale, slow down its flow for too long. STARZ has announced that its new series Power Book II: Ghost will premiere in September.

SPOILERS ahead if you aren’t caught on Power. You’ve been warned.

As for the premise of the new series:

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

B*tchass Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is the star?! This series will definitely be getting hate-watched by many. Just saying.

The cast full of talent including Mary J. Blige as “Monet Stewart Tejada” and Clifford “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean.” And of course Naturi Naughton reprising her role as “Tasha.” Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Starz will be releasing a video teaser for Power Book II: Ghost, which is the first installment of the expanded “Power Universe” and drop on STARZ on Sunday, July 12 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ and on the STARZ app.

Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'

Source: Starz / Starz

 

Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere In September  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

power book II: ghost

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Starz Announces ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Premiere…
 3 hours ago
07.12.20
‘UFC 4’ Dropping On PS4 & XBOX One…
 8 hours ago
07.12.20
Lil Marlo
Quality Control Rapper Marlo Shot & Killed On…
 9 hours ago
07.12.20
50 Cent Trolls Will Smith After Jada Reveals…
 11 hours ago
07.12.20
What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement”…
 1 day ago
07.11.20
Jay-Z Took Out Full Page Newspaper Ads Across…
 1 day ago
07.11.20
20 items
August Alsina Jabbed At Keke Palmer, Actress Says…
 1 day ago
07.11.20
YG Says He’s “Cool” On Working With Nicki…
 1 day ago
07.11.20
50 Cent Goes Into Furniture Throwing Rage After…
 1 day ago
07.11.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I…
 2 days ago
07.10.20
10 items
Vince Staples Says Atlanta Rappers Are The Best,…
 2 days ago
07.10.20
10 items
Kid Cudi & Eminem Link For “The Adventures…
 2 days ago
07.10.20
Virgil Abloh Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For Black…
 2 days ago
07.10.20
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy?: NYT Breaks Down The Word…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump…
 3 days ago
07.09.20
‘The Wonder Years’ Is Getting An All Black…
 3 days ago
07.09.20
Photos
Close