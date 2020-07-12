‘UFC 4’ Dropping On PS4 & XBOX One In August

You won’t need to fly to “fight island” to get in on this UFC action.

EA literally announced UFC 4 hours ahead of UFC’s biggest pandemic pay-per-view, UFC 251 taking place Sunday morning (Saturday in the states) on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates which has been dubbed “fight island.” The cover of the game features current UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and Welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal who happens to be on the UFC 251’s card. Masvidal was a late sub for Gilbert Burns after he tested positive for COVID-19.

So what’s new in UFC 4? Well, fans of the mixed-martial-arts game franchise will be happy to learn one the game’s biggest problems have been fixed. Players have complained constantly that the control schemes in UFC were “too complicated” especially when it comes to grappling and executing submissions. In UFC 4 to pull off basic and quick strikes all you have to do now is tap a button. For more powerful and “flashy” strikes just simply hold down the assigned button to pull off the desired attack. You can also now enter a grapple and attempt takedowns by using buttons instead of the analog sticks as in previous UFC titles.

EA Vancouver is also introducing ‘Integrated Real Player Motion Technology’ for takedowns and clinch submissions that will allow for fluid animations for transitions and movements that will make things easier for players. As far as grappling controls, there is a new left-stick scheme that makes the game enjoyable for newcomers to the franchise. Players can either simply push up to get up, push left to begin a submission, and right to mount your opponent deliver devastating blows.

That’s not all. The popular Career Mode returns with some upgrades, of course. UFC recognized that fans loved the mode, so in this year’s installment, players will be instantly launched into their virtual careers partaking in 4 amateur fights serving as an “onboarding experience” introducing players to the four fighting styles boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and jujitsu. Like in UFC 3, training is still vital in building up your created character. Gone are the mini-games, now you can earn points to boost your fighter’s attributes by just simply fighting and sparring. Also, if you have a particular move you favor, the more you use it, the better it becomes.

You will also now have the ability to decline fights, which do come with consequences in your career, so choose wisely. There is now a full World Fighting Alliance minor league, which you can opt to fight in as long as you want before you decide to make that leap to the UFC.

Other new features include fighting in Backyard and Kumite environments, bonus fighters, heavyweight champion boxers Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua come as a pre-order bonus. Martial Arts legend Bruce Lee also returns in UFC 4.

UFC 4 arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Friday, August 14, no word if the game will be able to be upgraded to PS5 and Xbox Series X. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Photo: EA / UFC 4

