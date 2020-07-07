You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Blackout Day 2020 is a campaign organized to get people to buy Black and show the power of the Black dollar on Tuesday, July 7. It challenges people to avoid in-store and online purchases, unless from a Black-owned business.

SEE ALSO: Other Ways To Support #BlackOutDay2020

It comes as a response to recent injustice and protests, and in light of a lack of diversity in a lot of major corporations where we’ve seen that IF there is a Black person in leadership, it’s related to a diversity/inclusion/engagement role. #BlackOutDay2020 sends a message that says “enough is enough.”

Here’s how it works…

Sign up to take the pledge at https://www.blackoutday.org/take-action Accept the #BlackOutDay2020 challenge by posting: “I accept the #BlackOutDay 2020 Challenge and promise not to spend a dime in a store or online on July 7th” on Twitter and/or Instagram. Don’t spend any money in person or online on July 7th unless it’s a BOB (Black owned business) for the entire 24 hours.

People are also encouraged to donate to Black startup businesses, community funds, museums and charities on this day.

Source: AJC.com

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com