Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday (July 6) that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.

“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

