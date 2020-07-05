CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ex G-Unit Rapper 40 Glocc Surrenders To Serve 1-Year Sentence For Pimping

Life comes at you fast...

Diddy Hosts Fight Night After Party At Palms Pool Inside Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

40 Glocc, born Lawrence Wright, has surrendered and is heading to jail. The former G-Unit rapper will be serving a 1-year sentence for his involvement in a prostitution ring.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper turned himself in to Blue Earth County Jail on June 30 in Minnesota where he’ll do one year behind bars after pleading guilty to 1 felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual … according to court docs.

Once he’s done his time in jail, 40 Glocc will be on 10 years of supervised release … and if he messes up during that period, the rapper could get locked up again. As part his supervised release conditions … he can’t use or possess firearms, has to get a GED, and submit to random alcohol and drug testing.

You’ll recall the rapper struck a sweet plea deal with prosecutors back in October … more than 2 years after he was arrested in July 2017. Prosecutors agreed to drop 2 other felony charges — fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

40 is getting off easy considering he got pinched after reportedly driving a woman to an unknown locale after an undercover cop had linked up with her via an ad posted on Backpage.com.

Another 40 Glocc career highlight includes catching a fade at the hands of Compton rapper the Game. Oh wait, there was also the time he managed to get shot at a funeral. Oh yeah, he used to run with G-Unit, too—so there’s that.

Life comes at you quite fast.

Ex G-Unit Rapper 40 Glocc Surrenders To Serve 1-Year Sentence For Pimping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

40 Glocc

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ex G-Unit Rapper 40 Glocc Surrenders To Serve…
 13 hours ago
07.05.20
13 items
Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common…
 1 day ago
07.05.20
4 Aurora Cops Fired For Mocking Elijah McClain’s…
 2 days ago
07.04.20
5 Ways To (Not) Celebrate The Fourth Of…
 2 days ago
07.04.20
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle…
 2 days ago
07.03.20
Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily…
 2 days ago
07.03.20
D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
20 items
#RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
Gucci Mane Apologizes For Calling His Record Label…
 3 days ago
07.02.20
21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program…
 3 days ago
07.02.20
7 items
Kobe Bryant Immortalized On ‘NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever…
 4 days ago
07.03.20
Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
 4 days ago
07.02.20
9 items
Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time…
 4 days ago
07.02.20
Mahershala Ali Lands “Dream Role”, To Play Legendary…
 4 days ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close