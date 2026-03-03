Listen Live

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting a controversial “Magic City Night” when they face the Orlando Magic, and the internet is divided. Spurs center Luke Kornet publicly urged the team to cancel the event, arguing that promoting a strip club sends the wrong message about respect for women. But in Atlanta, Magic City is widely viewed as more than just a club—it’s a cultural institution tied to music, business deals, nightlife, and the city’s identity . Supporters argue the celebration honors Atlanta culture and the role Magic City has played in hip-hop and entertainment history. Critics say it risks glamorizing an environment that can be harmful to women. With ticket prices reportedly skyrocketing and the city buzzing, the question remains: is this a celebration of culture or a step too far?

More from 97.9 The Box
Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans

Texans Re-Sign Trent Brown After Offensive Line Shakeup

8hr

Cardi B Am I The Drama Houston

Houston Erupts as Cardi B Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion for WAP

11hr

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monét Says She’s in Her ‘Love Era,’ Talks Upcoming Album

14hr

Beyonce Concert In Houston
103 Items

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

18hr

Trending
25 Items

Trending

A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners

1d

Keith Lee Takes A Bite Out Of The Food Business By Investing In Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

1d

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close