The Amanda Seales Weekend Show

Comedian, actress, writer, producer, and more, Amanda Seales doesn’t just make you laugh, she makes change!

With an uncanny knack for taking serious topics (racism, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) and with humor, making them relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of smart funny content for the stage and screens.

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Master’s in African American studies from Columbia University. Seamlessly blending humor and intellect, her unique style of smart funny content spans various genres across the entertainment and multi-media landscape. She is best known for her iconic role as, “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s Insecure, her debut stand up comedy special, “I Be Knowin”, as a former cohost on daytime talk show, “The Real”, host of NBCs “Bring the Funny,” and the host/writer of the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. Amanda speaks truth to change via her wildly popular instagram @AmandaSeales, weekly podcast, “Small Doses”, and book by the same name. Centering community building in her comedy,

She is also the creator/host of the touring variety game show, “Smart Funny & Black”. Loved for fearlessly saying what folks are thinking, her Reach Media/Urban1 syndicated radio show + podcast, “The Amanda Seales Show” edu-tains audiences with current events, pop culture topics, and the convos going on in your group chat, on the daily to giving the culture what it’s missing!

Always an advocate for Black voices, she produces and creates art as edu-tainment across the media landscape by any joke necessary.