Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen.
Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott
Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer.
During his broadcast he said, I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.
Meet Nick Cannon’s Youngest and 7th child, Zen.
Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son Zen [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
