Young Thug , zaya wade
Young Thug Offers Comments On Zaya Wade That Nobody Asked For

Posted February 19, 2020

Young Thug inserted himself in the business of the family of Dywane Wade and the retired basketball star’s child, Zaya Wade, offering an opinion that nobody asked for. The Atlanta rapper, much like Boosie Badazz, expressed a thought about Zaya’s decision to live her life and Twitter is checking him for the comments.

In a series of tweets, one of which is now deleted, Thugger pointed a message towards Zaya.

“I just want to say to dwade [daughter] is ‘GOD DON’T MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self,” Young Thung tweeted and later deleted yesterday (Feb. 18).

Thug added in a tweet, “You’re gods best Creation,” which remains live on the site.

Fans on Twitter promptly got at Young Thug and reminded him of his actions of free expression and how he was able to do so without folks trying to limit his choices. That might be why he deleted the earlier tweet but Thug hasn’t elaborated on why he took down the message.

Check out the reactions to Young Thug’s message to D Wade and his daughter, Zaya, below.

