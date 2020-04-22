CLOSE
french montana , kendrick lamar , Young Thug
HomeEntertainment News

Young Thug Checked French Montana Over His Kendrick Lamar Comments [VIDEO]

Posted 16 hours ago

Redfestdxb 2020

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

French Montana might be trying to stir up interest in a VERZUZ battle with unlikely foe Kendrick Lamar, but it appears a new face has entered the discussion. Young Thug threw a shot towards Montana regarding K-Dot, but it sparked an ugly back and forth that had Thugger making some highly questionable threats towards children.

After The Coke Boys/Bad Boy Records star claimed he could take on his TDE counterpart in a hit for hit battle, Thug didn’t think Montana would stand a chance. A video of the Atlanta rapper shows him laughing off Montana’s jab and called him a fool at the end of the clip.

Montana caught wind of Thug’s reply and unsurprisingly took the low road in his rebuttal on Twitter.

“He had to wear a dress so he can tuck the scattt,” Montana tweeted, while also adding his new single “That’s A Fact” in hashtag form.

After Montana noted the fact that Thug wore a dress in the “No Stylist” video and promising to expose his new rival, Thug replied by seeming to say that he would put a sexual organ into the throats of Montana’s children. Some fans online say that was the rapper’s way of referencing a gun, but it’s still a gross thing to say towards kids no matter how you swing it.

The above @STRAPPEDUS account captured all of Thug’s social media replies to French, and DJ Akademiks has been keeping tabs via his Instagram page. We’ll share some of that footage below but keep scrolling to see the reaction to Young Thug’s threats towards French Montana.

View this post on Instagram

frenchmontana

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on

View this post on Instagram

frenchmontana

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on

Photo: Getty

Young Thug Checked French Montana Over His Kendrick Lamar Comments [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
This Curly Haired Cutie Is The Mother Of…
 8 hours ago
04.22.20
Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Virtual Bumble Date Was…
 9 hours ago
04.22.20
Quarantine Struggles: Teen Gets Stuck In Washing Machine…
 13 hours ago
04.22.20
Are You Dumb?: Brooklyn Barbershop Busted For Hosting…
 13 hours ago
04.22.20
Missy Elliott Is A Work Of Art In…
 15 hours ago
04.22.20
10 items
Young Thug Checked French Montana Over His Kendrick…
 16 hours ago
04.22.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
Lil Wayne To Launch Young Money Radio On…
 16 hours ago
04.22.20
Killer Mike Will Not Open His Atlanta Barbershops…
 17 hours ago
04.22.20
10 items
HANH? French Montana Wants To Go Hit For…
 18 hours ago
04.22.20
15 items
Play Me One On One? The Cast Of…
 19 hours ago
04.22.20
McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Apple’s New AirPods Reportedly Ready To Drop Next…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Be On Madden…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
No New Friends: Tammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
20 items
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The…
 2 days ago
04.21.20
Photos
Close