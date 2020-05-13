CLOSE
red lobster
HomeEntertainment News

When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee Brawl Over 3-Hour Wait For Food [Video]

Posted 10 hours ago

Beyonce plug for Red Lobster

Source: Richard Levine / Getty

A woman set herself up for a serious beatdown on Mother’s Day after she was caught on camera losing her cool over a 3-hour wait for food.

It happened at a Red Lobster in York, PA. Footage shows restaurant employees forcefully removing the patron from the main entrance. The customer demands a full refund several times before swinging at an employee.

The employee reacts, grabbing the patron by her hair before other employees step in to pull her off of the customer. We can only imagine what might have happened to “Karen” if the other employees did not step in.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to the scene, but the customer in question had already left. Officers were able to question her at a nearby location. They’re still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Nicole Bott, director of communications for Red Lobster, provided this statement regarding Sunday’s incident:

“We understand that we may have disappointed some of our guests on Mother’s Day when due to COVID-19 and changes to our operations and staffing, we were not able to keep up with the demand at some of our locations. We apologize that some of our guests experienced long wait times, crowds, and in some cases, did not receive their orders. It is always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, and unfortunately, for some guests, we did not meet that goal on Sunday. We are working to better understand what occurred and how we can prevent it occurring in the future. That said, we do not tolerate violence for any reason in our restaurants. We expect our team members treat our guests with respect, and we expect our guests to treat our team members with respect in return. We are grateful our Manager and the guest involved were not seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.”

Check out the full video below, plus some of the hottest takes on what went down.

Source: York Daily Record

When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee Brawl Over 3-Hour Wait For Food [Video]  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child…
 8 hours ago
05.13.20
8 items
When Karens Attack: Woman & Red Lobster Employee…
 10 hours ago
05.13.20
Snoop Dogg Reveals He Wants To Battle Jay-Z…
 11 hours ago
05.13.20
Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To…
 11 hours ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 11 hours ago
05.13.20
Boosie Badazz Brags About Buying Professional “Mouf Work”…
 12 hours ago
05.13.20
Swizz Beatz Thinks Rap’s New Generation Should Pay…
 12 hours ago
05.13.20
Charity Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K Donation
 13 hours ago
05.13.20
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 13 hours ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 15 hours ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Photos
Close