Joyner Lucas , will smith
Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track And Proves He Never Lost The Flow

Posted 10 hours ago

''Bad Boys For Life'' Madrid Photocall

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


Joyner Lucas dropped one of the more inventive Hip-Hop videos of some time with “Will” and its inventive use of movies from Will Smith that inspired and informed the track still entertains. Smith caught wind of Lucas’ video and hopped on the song with a crowd-pleasing verse that proves The Fresh Prince still has skills.

At 51 years of age, Smith still sounds amazingly sharp and models Lucas’ busy flow on the Crank Lucas-produced track.

“You feelin’ like me? I feel like a prince that turned to a king/Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team/On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me/Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavor/And shoutout to Julius Erving, one of the legends I worship/Muhammad Ali put the work in, he was the champ, the greatest, he earned it/I love that you think that I’m perfect but I have plenty mistakes and burdens,” Smith raps in the opening bars.

The single is officially out today and you can check out the streams below. Keep scrolling to check out reactions from Twitter regarding Joyner Lucas and Will Smith’s “Will” remix.

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Hops On Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Track And Proves He Never Lost The Flow  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

