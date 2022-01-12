Wild Bill: Fans Allege That Kodak Black Was Clapping Cheeks At Florida Panthers Game

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

To say that Kodak Black is a wild boy would be an understatement considering how often he’s made headlines for his statements and actions over the years. The Florida rapper’s latest viral moment took place at the unlikeliest place — a Florida Panthers hockey game where it was assumed he was having a little X-rated fun.

Eagle-eyed Panthers season ticket holder @David954FLA shared a video of the home team taking on the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (Jan. 11). Using a smartphone camera, the fuzzy image shows Kodak and his fiancé Mellow Rackz getting into a moment that, from a distance, appeared to look like some bedroom activity. However, most folks are chiming in to say that Mellow Racz was just twerking with vigor in front of the “ZEZE” rap star.

The Panthers, who lead the Atlantic Division in the NHL, won the game. Perhaps Kodak Black’s hip thrusts helped propel the team.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below. To see the video in question, click here.

For a clearer picture of the moment, which does not involve the rumored activity, click here.

