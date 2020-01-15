CLOSE
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

The 2020 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been announced and features a Brooklyn Hip-Hop legend, and an extremely talented songstress from Newark, N.J. Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will join a number of other notable acts during the induction ceremony coming May.

Along with the aforementioned Houston and Biggie Smalls, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T.Rex will all be immortalized in the Hall. This year’s celebration, the 35th, will be presented by Klipsch Audio and slated to take place on May 2, 2020, at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

For the first time, the ceremony will air live on the HBO network starting at 8 p.m. ET. There will be a number of performances and invited guests announced at a later date. The ceremony will also be simulcast via SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel.

Four of the Hall inductees were included on the ballot for the first time, including Houston, B.I.G., T.Rex, and The Doobie Brothers. And while much of the reaction to the news has been largely positive, there are some detractors miffed that Houston and Biggie made it ahead of so-called “actual” rock musicians and acts such as Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, Judas Priest, and other acts.

On Twitter, discussions regarding this year’s class have cropped up under the hashtag #RockHall2020, and we’ve collected some of those responses below.

To learn more about the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and to inquire when one can purchases tickets for the event, click here.

Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

