CLOSE
nicki minaj , Wendy Williams
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex Offender Husband

Posted 18 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


Wendy Williams has once again invited the smoke into her domain. At the tail end of today’s (March 10) episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she decided to go in on Nicki Minaj’s marriage to Kenneth Petty.

The couple has been in the news thanks to Petty’s arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

According to Williams, the Queens rapper’s decision to marry Petty has ruined her brand, and there is no coming back.

“You should have never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be..again,” she said. “You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

Williams then referenced Petty’s status as a registered sex offender as well as Minaj’s brother being a convicted child rapist.

Back in 1995, Petty took a plea deal was convicted of first-degree attempted rape. The aforementioned points are subjects Nicki’s haters are going to be continuously bringing up.

It goes without saying that Williams again putting the rapper’s personal life on blast has Twitter reacting. See below.

Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex Offender Husband  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. This ain’t new…

Latest
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 2 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 15 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 19 hours ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 19 hours ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 20 hours ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Nelly Reportedly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms: Here’s Some…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
#IWD2020: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That…
 3 days ago
03.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close