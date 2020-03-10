CLOSE
coronavirus , wash your hands
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus

Posted 21 hours ago

Person washing hands

Source: Emma Farrer / Getty

The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty).

A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer.

On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!”

It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more.

“I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.”

Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods.

Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing!

RELATED: SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Fears

1.

2.

3. Wash Your Hands To Still Tippin

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

4. Wash Your Hands To Mo City Don

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

5. Wash Your Hands To June 27th

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

6. Wash Your Hands To International Players Anthem

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

7. Wash Your Hands To “Southside Da Realist”

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

8. Wash Your Hands To Barre Baby

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

9. Wash Your Hands To Ball-N-Parlay

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

10. Wash Your Hands To Say My Name

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

11. Wash Your Hands To Back Then

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

12. Wash Your Hands To Tops Drop

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

13. Wash Your Hands To Wanna Be A Baller

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

14. Wash Your Hands To Big Ole Freak

Wash Your Hands Meme Generator Source:Radio One Digital

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

Latest
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 15 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 19 hours ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 19 hours ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 21 hours ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Nelly Reportedly Bringing Back Apple Bottoms: Here’s Some…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
#IWD2020: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That…
 3 days ago
03.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close