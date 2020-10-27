CLOSE
walter wallace
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]

Posted October 27, 2020

George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia

Source: @JustInMyView / Reach Media

Monday night the riots began hours following the act of two white police officers shot and killed a Black man by the name of Walter Wallace. Reports state that Wallace allegedly had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting.

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him. Philly stood up and made their voices heard through the night.

All of the photos and videos of Monday nights protests are below.

RELATED: Police Shoot Black Man In Front Of His Mother In West Philly

RELATED: Philly Is Sick &amp; TIRED Of The Lantern Fly Infestation

RELATED: “Just Like Everything Else Trump Inherited, He Messed It Up!”: Barack Obama Speaks At Biden-Harris Rally In Philly [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Philly Riots Following The Death Of Walter Wallace [PHOTO + VIDEO]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

West Philly going crazy

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Tasties

A post shared by ScoopHall (@phillly_scoophall) on

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 8 hours ago
10.28.20
FAM: Cop Gets Killed By A Fighting Rooster…
 9 hours ago
10.28.20
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Winners + Performances…
 11 hours ago
10.28.20
4 itemsBET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020…
 19 hours ago
10.28.20
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Tobe Nwigwe Steals The Show With “Try Jesus”…
 21 hours ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Wiz Khalifa Went Skateboarding With Viral Star Doggface…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Facing Investigation For Alleged…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Selena: the series still
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Mike Tyson Hits Boosie Badazz With A Gut…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5”…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Drake Uses His Classic Projects To Reveal ‘Certified…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close