Von Miller Turns Himself In After Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Woman

As major league sports’ issue with domestic violence continues, the latest player to be slammed by allegations is Von Miller.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. After an arrest warrant was issued, he turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, Dallas police say he was immediately taken to the DeSoto Police Department jail, where he posted a $5,000 bond Thursday afternoon and was quickly released. The 34-year-old is facing third-degree felony charges.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the alleged assault and are looking further into the matter before deciding on a punishment.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills statement reads.

Police say they were alerted of a “major disturbance” in North Harwood Dallas, and when they arrived, they saw Miller’s longtime girlfriend with minor abrasions on her left hand and some bruising on her neck.

The arrest warrant concludes that the markings are “consistent with applied pressure to the neck.”

The warrant says the heated disagreement began when his girlfriend didn’t want to travel for her upcoming birthday this week, so she left the bedroom to go to the office, angrily slamming the office door.

An incited Miller then got “visibly angry” and went to the office and yelled at her to leave the apartment.

The girlfriend followed his wishes, but while trying to gather a few things before departing, he allegedly “began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave from the unit.”

“Stop! I’m pregnant!” she yelled while Miller allegedly forced her to leave, which is when he reportedly began to apply pressure around her neck for a few seconds before releasing.

Miller’s also being accused of grabbing her phone and stomping on her laptop, then pulling her so forcibly by the hair that he yanked some hair from her scalp.

After allegedly choking her again and letting her go, she said she was going to call the police, so he left.

“My boyfriend is choking and hitting me… I have bruises all over me. My hair is out,” she can be heard saying on the 911 recording, according to WFAA.

Von Miller Turns Himself In After Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Woman was originally published on cassiuslife.com