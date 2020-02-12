CLOSE
vince carter
HomeEntertainment News

Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

Posted 3 hours ago

Vince Carter #15...

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty


Vince Carter has decided to call it a career at the end of the current season and his aerial expertise helped redefine the dunk contest in the 21st Century. Hoop heads on Twitter are joined in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest where Vinsanity melted everyone’s face off with his gravity-defying dunks.

Carter, then a member of the Toronto Raptors, arrived at the 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend contest and dazzled his basketball peers and fans with a dizzying array of dunks, including a 360 windmill, a between the legs bounce dunk and an “elbow in the rim” dunk that has been often imitated.

Currently a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Carter doesn’t fly high as he used but don’t get it twisted, he can still get up there when needed. These days, the former Air Canada employs a more cerebral approach to the game and still gets buckets when it counts. An eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team member, Carter definitely deserves all the praise he’s getting today.

Check out reactions from Twitter fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vince Carter destroying the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest below.

Photo: Getty

Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
11 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 1 hour ago
02.12.20
Mya
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
10 items
Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink
 5 hours ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s Oldest Son Zaire Writes A Loving…
 6 hours ago
02.12.20
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Denies Cheating Accusations, Confirms He’s Got Another…
 6 hours ago
02.12.20
Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed…
 15 hours ago
02.12.20
G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee…
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Nicki Minaj Talks Kendrick Lamar and Reveals New…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Yella Beezy Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Fight At…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Signs With The…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close