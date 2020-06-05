CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop

Posted 21 hours ago

You About To Lose Yo Job

Source: Twitter / iMarkkeyz


There is no one better at turning lemons into lemonade than Black Twitter. N O B O D Y.

Case in point, there is no doubt a video of a random Black queen being arrested by a police officer hilariously singing to him “You About To Lose Yo Job” hit your timelines. While the clip of the woman being detained is bothersome, primarily due to what is going on across the nation, you couldn’t help but laugh, hell even the arresting officer couldn’t keep a straight face. In the unsourced clip shared initially by Angela Rye, the women can be heard asking/singing to the cop:

“Why are you detaining me? You about to lose yo job. You about to lose yo job. Get this dance! You about to lose yo job ’cause you are detaining me for nothing!”

After the video went viral, it only took 24 hours for DJ iMarkkeyz, the same DJ who gave us the slapping remix of Cardi B’sCoronavirus Mix” to apply his magic touch. He chopped up the original video and blessed us with the “Lose Yo Job” remix. Please, if you haven’t seen it, you can peep it below.

Black Twitter loved both versions of the video and has declared it anthem has already begun applying her infectious “You About To Lose Yo Job” lyrics to pictures and videos of police brutality as well as Karen’s across the country and white men being racist. We won’t be shocked if DJ iMarkkeyz remix will be played at protests going forward.

You can peep the reactions to the remix in the gallery below.

Photo: Twitter / iMarkkeyz

Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 20 hours ago
06.05.20
Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private…
 21 hours ago
06.05.20
15 items
Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To…
 21 hours ago
06.05.20
Old White Man Shoved By Buffalo Cops On…
 22 hours ago
06.05.20
Louisville Leaders Approve ‘Breonna’s Law’ Limiting No Knock…
 22 hours ago
06.05.20
NeNe Leakes Responds To Claims She’s Creepin’ On…
 22 hours ago
06.05.20
Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend…
 22 hours ago
06.05.20
10 items
Pay Like You Weigh: Companies Who Have Donated…
 23 hours ago
06.05.20
Kodak Black Claims Marshalls Violated His Rights By…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Amber Rose Expresses Solidarity With Movements For Change,…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Lauren London Is Already Educating Her Sons About…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Central Park Karen AKA Amy Cooper Gets Her…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Kanye West Donates $2M To Families Of Ahmaud…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
12 items
Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” After Being…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Photos
Close