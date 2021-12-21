HomeSports

Unvaxxed NFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Deletes Twitter Immediately

Buffalo Bills Cole Beasley Tests Positive For COVID-19, Twitter Reacts

We’re not shocked by this recent development at all.

Loud and wrong, “pro-choice” Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is the latest NFL athlete to test positive for COVID-19 as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread across the country. NFL Network insider Ian Rapport confirmed Beasley’s positive diagnosis on Twitter. “Cole Beasley did in fact test positive. He’s out 10 days,” Rapport announced on the social media platform. 

Beasley, who isn’t a superstar in the league, gained attention for his staunch stance against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Back in July, he said in a heada** statement:

“I’m not anti- or pro-vax. I’m pro-choice. With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with. When dealing with a player’s health and safety, there should be complete transparency regarding information that is vital in the decision-making process.”

Due to his positive diagnosis, he is going to miss Sunday’s big AFC East matchup with the New England Patriots. If Beasley was vaccinated, he could have come back in time for the game, but that won’t be the case because he has to sit out 10 days. Once the news dropped, Beasley quickly deleted his Twitter account.

Beasley did drop a ridiculous statement on Instagram with the caption, “I am feeling fine with mild symptoms. Thank you for the support. I look forward to being back out there with my teammates soon.” Beasley stupidly claimed “COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.” He even went as far as to blame the NFL stating the league doesn’t test and that vaccinated players are playing while infected with the virus every week. He also claims one of his vaxxed teammates is “in the hospital missing games.”

Even though Beasley is no longer on Twitter, that’s not stopping social media from clowning the wide receiver. Now don’t get it twisted, we wish Beasley a full speedy recovery, but he’s gonna get these jokes.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Photos
Close