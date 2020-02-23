CLOSE
deontay wilder , tyson fury
Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Heavyweight Rematch, Social Media Has All The Jokes

Posted 5 hours ago

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II - MGM Grand

Source: Bradley Collyer – PA Images / Getty

It was billed as the biggest heavyweight title rematch in decades. Undefeated knockout artist Deontay Wilder versus undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. First fight was a draw after Wilder knocked down Fury twice, including a movie-esque knocked in the 12th where it looked like Fury rose like The Undertaker.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, it all came to a head. Fury entered as a King on a throne, Wilder entered looking more like a Super Shredder with D. Smoke‘s “Bad Habits” leading him down the entrance ramp. But, after 7 rounds, it was over. Tyson Fury repeatedly battered and knocked down Wilder to the point where the ref and Wilder’s corner threw in the towel. He’d been bleeding profusely from his eardrum and was taken to the hospital following the fight.

Fury is the new WBC Heavyweight Champion and Wilder suffered his first professional defeat. However, it wasn’t just how WIlder lost, it’s the manner in which he did. At one point, fans thought Fury had gotten so crazy in enjoying beating Wilder that he licked the man’s own blood off his neck.

It was a much, much different fight than the first go-round because Fury, coming in at 273 pounds, leaned on Wilder, hitting him with jabs, flooring him with a body shot and out-boxing him for most of the fight. And with that, the memes started.

Peep the gallery below to see how the world reacted to watching Wilder get KO’d.

