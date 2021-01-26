tyrese
HomeEntertainment News

Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin’s Anniversary Post

Posted January 26, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tyrese Gibson is clearly a man that’s going through a hell of a lot after recently announcing that he and his wife Samantha Lee Gibson are heading for a divorce. To illustrate how down bad Black Ty is, his words underneath an anniversary post from Tammy Franklin celebrating her union with Kirk Franklin said it all as he pleaded for his wife back.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin celebrated 25 years together on Monday (Jan. 25) in a beautifully curated dinner for six and a theme that was both cheeky and thoughtful at the same time. Tammy Franklin shared the images of the evening via her Instagram account and it’s clear that many were delighted to share in that experience from a distance.

Tyrese, clearly reeling from losing his lady, fired off a reply that should’ve stayed in the drafts but he let it fly anyway.

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic….. Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ],” Tyrese wrote, garnering a number of replies.

It’s been tough for Tyrese, who seems to have frequent bouts of outbursts and passionate commentary about all sorts of things which he seemingly goes viral with at least once per month. And while it’s definitely a sight to see from the outside, it’s clear this man is hurting over the ending of his four-year union with his wife.

Truthfully, Black Ty needs to get to a studio, sing directly to Samantha Lee Gibson, do the work on someone’s couch, and then earn her back if it’s in the cards for them. He didn’t become famous for struggle posts on social media, after all. The man CAN sing so hopefully, he’s in the booth now.

Twitter, being the place it is, has also observed Tyrese’s actions and you already know they’re not gonna let him cook. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Tyrese Pleads For His Wife Back Under Kirk & Tammy Franklin’s Anniversary Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
15 items
Wendy Williams Recalls One Night With Method Man…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
10 items
An Icon To Remember: Cicely Tyson Lived A…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks…
 22 hours ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 23 hours ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 24 hours ago
01.29.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 day ago
01.28.21
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Pushed Back To…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Kid Cudi Launching His Own Clothing Line
 2 days ago
01.29.21
Wendy Williams Throws Shade Tree At Ex Husband’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
War On Wall Street: Individual Investors Rage Against…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Cassie Slays On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Shortly After Divorcing Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Announces…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
#SilhouetteChallenge: The Silhouette Challenge Is The Latest Social…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Tiny Harris Checks Former Friend Who Accused T.I.…
 3 days ago
01.27.21
Photos
Close