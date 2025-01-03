Listen Live
Ty Lue Remembers Shaq Taking a Crap In Teammate's Sneaker, Social Media Chooses Violence

Published on January 3, 2025

Source: VINCE BUCCI / Getty

From high school to college, one of the most common ways to get new teammates sworn in is by them getting hazed by the elder statesmen.
The pranks and jokes get even harsher in major league professional sports, and Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most prolific at finding joy in someone else’s discomfort. While helping Kobe Bryant lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a three-peat from 2000-2002, some of his infamous hijinks have leaked thanks to former teammates appearing on podcasts, but the most recent is pretty egregious.

Ty Lue is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, but back then, he played for the Lakers, which means he got a first-hand account of what went on in the locker room back then.
  On a recent appearance on Draymond Green‘s The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, he explained what Shaq allegedly did to teammate Devean George. “I remember one time he asked Devean George to do something, and Devean didn’t do it. So Shaq’s like, ‘All right, cool.’ So the night before we had a game, Devean’s, I think, on the court shooting, whatever he’s in the training room, whatever. So Shaq goes in the stall, and he takes a sh-t in Devean’s shoes,” Lue tells Green and Davis. “So he takes it and knocks it so it goes all the way down in the shoe. So Devean comes back, put his shoe on, and he stuck his foot in there.” Shaq caught wind of Lue’s story and took to social media to deny it ever happening. “I most certainly did not @draymondshow @iambarondavis don’t listen to him this is what they call. #allegedly @bigpidcastwithshaq #thedraymondshow can’t believe he said that shhhhhhhh,” he said on Instagram alongside a video of the clip. See how social media is reacting to Shaq’s alleged disgusting prank below.

Ty Lue Remembers Shaq Taking a Crap In Teammate’s Sneaker, Social Media Chooses Violence was originally published on cassiuslife.com

