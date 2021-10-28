frank ocean
Twitter Wishes Frank Ocean A Happy 34th Birthday, Hopeful For New Music

Frank Ocean is as high in demand as he’s ever been despite not properly releasing music aside from a pair of singles in 2020. Today (October 28) is the Long Beach singer and songwriter’s 34th birthday and Twitter has gathered together to wish him a happy one, while also being hopeful for new tunes.

The mysterious and talented Ocean released the “Dear April” and “Cayendo”  singles last year unattached to any project or full-length releases as far as reports go. The songs were remixed by Justice and Sango respectively and inspired a flurry of hope among Ocean’s legion of fans that more tracks were coming. Ultimately, that core of supporters was let down but it should be assumed that someone of Ocean’s caliber is always preparing new work.

Wherever Frank Ocean is celebrating his latest turn around the sun, we hope he can feel the love in the air today. We extend those warm feelings too and can’t wait to hear what he has in store sonically in, hopefully, the near future.

Happy Birthday, Frank Ocean!

His name is legally Frank Ocean now.

We all don’t look alike, fam.

