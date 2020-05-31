CLOSE
george floyd , protests
Twitter Spotting Provocateurs Amidst Protesters Across The Nation

America is on fire. The murder of George Floyd has sparked protests in major cities throughout the United States, but Twitter is noticing many of those inciting violence, besides the authorities, don’t seem to be actually in line with the cause.

 

Many have peeped that the people breaking into stores and sparking violence are white, not Black protesters.

In just one example (you can see below), Tay Anderson confronts a white guy he spotted spray painting ACAB (an acronym for “all cops are bastards”). This was during what was supposed to be a peaceful protest in Denver.

So when you see an ACAB or even a BLM (Black Live Matter) you must consider if it’s genuine, or placed there for the sole purpose of “blaming the Black people.”

There is also the reality that many of the people causing a ruckus in these cities, aren’t even local. In New York City, two white women got pinched for hurling Molotov cocktails at a police van in Brooklyn. But the really interesting part is that they’re actually from upstate New York. Both women, who are sisters, are from Catskills, NY which is about a 2-hour drive from Brooklyn.

Another trend is Twitter users warning protesters of the presence of undercover polices officers in the crowds. It is a known tactic but many feel these individuals aren’t trying to look out for any trouble but are there to incite riots.

Basiically, while protesting we must be vigilant. It’s not a conspiracy that there are powerful forces that want to use these uprisings to only make policing harsher.

Check out this thread from Twitter user @Freeyourmindkid detailing what is being seen, and the necessity of keeping your eye on the jig. Peep more keen warnings and observations below. 

 

Who would do that?

Easy to tell who didn't do this.

