Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings

When will enough be enough?! There were not one but two mass shootings this weekend, leaving at least 29 people dead in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

In El Paso, 20-year-old Patrick Crusius killed 20 people and wounded dozens more at a Walmart and shopping center before surrendering to police. Hours later in Dayton, a gunman in body armor murdered 9 people and wounded more before being shot and killed by the authorities.

Twitter has been quite clear on pointing the finger at the issue—home grown, white nationalist terrorism and all the guns said terrorists have much too each access to. The hashtags trending right now—#DomesticTerrorism, #WhiteNationalistTerrorism, #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism, amongst others—is a testament to the jig.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. But the question is, what are these so-called leaders going to do about it.

