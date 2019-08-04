CLOSE
Dayton , EL Paso , mass shootings
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings

Posted August 4, 2019

Multiple Fatalities In Mass Shooting At Shopping Center In El Paso

Source: Mario Tama / Getty


When will enough be enough?! There were not one but two mass shootings this weekend, leaving at least 29 people dead in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

In El Paso, 20-year-old Patrick Crusius killed 20 people and wounded dozens more at a Walmart and shopping center before surrendering to police.  Hours later in Dayton, a gunman in body armor murdered 9 people and wounded more before being shot and killed by the authorities.

Twitter has been quite clear on pointing the finger at the issue—home grown, white nationalist terrorism and all the guns said terrorists have much too each access to. The hashtags trending right now—#DomesticTerrorism, #WhiteNationalistTerrorism, #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism, amongst others—is a testament to the jig.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. But the question is, what are these so-called leaders going to do about it.

Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

