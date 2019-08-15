CLOSE
Hate Train Derailed: Trina Says No Beef With Nicki Minaj

Posted August 15, 2019

Trina has spoken. The Miami rapper took to Instagram to address the alleged beef with Nicki Minaj (spoiler: there isn’t), and put all the hater on notice with class.

The quasi-non-beef started when Trina’s A&R, Reginald Saunders, called out Nicki Minaj for allegedly being shady about promoting their song “BAPS.” However, in tonight’s message from Da Baddest Bitch, she wasn’t here for any mess and seemingly took her own people to task.

“There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj. There will be no disrespect towards Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album,” said Trina, who saluted contributors like Rico Love for looking out and not even charging her to appear on her The One album.

Trina even took the blame for her team dropping the ball and not handling their business. Welp.

While the Nicki Minaj hate train is befuddled, Trina is getting props for not adding gas to any fires. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

