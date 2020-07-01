CLOSE
philaedelphia 76ers , trey songz
Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Behavior

Posted June 30, 2020

Trey Songz has shaken up the Philly sports scene with some unbearable news within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. Former dance captain for the Sixers Annie Weiss has been exposed by Trigga for racist behavior towards her teammate Yahne Coleman.

A series of photos and videos were released by the Say Ahh singer where the former dance captain on numerous occasions harassed her teammate Yahne with degrading comments. Trigga also shared a DM AND an email sent to Lara Price COO of the 76ers.

No statement from Philadelphia 76ers has been shared as of yet. There are many layers to this story, check out the receipts below for all the tea.

