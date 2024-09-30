Tia Mowry Addresses “Closeness’ With Her Twin Tamera—See ‘Sister, Sister’ Moments We Love

Sister, Sister: See Tia and Tamera Mowry Moments We Love
Tia on her relationship with her twin sister Tamera: ‘There are no hard feelings.’“People grow up and start their own families. It is what it is, and that’s okay. There are no hard feelings,” Tia shared. Tia’s People interview followed a promo trailer that left fans buzzing after she mentioned that she wished she was still close to her sister. (And the social media fallout after). She elaborated on this during the People interview: “You start as siblings in a household, and as we grow up and start our own families, it’s very normal for all of us to take on new roles and responsibilities in our lives. My sister has a family of her own… it’s natural for us to create lives for ourselves.” Tia also addressed the topic in an interview with Us Weekly. In that interview, she said her original promo comments were “taken out of context.” The Game actress wasn’t surprised, however. “When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context. It is what it is,” she explained. RELATED: 6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels
Why we will forever love – and root for – Tia and Tamera Mowry.Tia and Tamera are among the most iconic twin duos in Black culture, and fans have cheered them on since their Sister Sister days. Name a better twin pair: we’ll wait. As their internet girlfriends, we’ve celebrated their wedding bliss, the birth of their children, and their continued success in entertainment. No matter what social media naysayers comment, we will always root for Tia and Tamera and wish them the best in their relationship. So, let’s look at twin moments we’ve loved over the years.
1. Essence Black Women in Hollywood (2024)
Tamera and Tia Mowry are all smiles at Essence Black Women in Hollywood in March 2023. Tamera rocks a red bodycon while Tia keeps it chic in a suit.
2. Teen Choice Awards (2013)
It’s been a decade since this picture and the twins are still fine! See Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry shine at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Of note is the twins’ hair choices as Tia opts for a blonde bob but Tamera presses out her natural dark tresses.
3. NAACP Image Awards (2000)
It’s giving for the ’99 and the ‘2000s. See Tia and Tamera strike a pose at the 31st Annual NAACP Awards in February 2000.
4. Melanie Segal's Annual Platinum Lounge (2007)
Get into the melanin realness. Tamera and Tia Mowry show their natural glow while posing at Melanie Segal’s Annual Platinum Emmy Lounge presented by Sheer Cover in Beverly Hills.
5. KIIS 102.7/ALT 98.7 FM Pre-Grammy Party And Lounge (2014)
Tamera and Tia Mowry show their individual style while attending the KIIS 102.7 and ALT 98.7 FM pre-Grammy party and lounge at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on January 24, 2014. Tamera opts for a floral maxi dress while Tia gives us grown woman vibes in a white bandage-style miniskirt.
6. World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023)
Tia and Tamera Mowry battle for the best mommy-daughter duo as the pose at the premiere of The Little Mermaid. The twins are paired with their daughters/nieces Ariah Talea Housley and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.
7. People's Choice Awards (2012)
The back to back pose gets us every time! See Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry arrive at the People’s Choice Awards in 2012 wearing silver and black dresses.
8. Photoshoot for Promotion in Central Park, NYC (1999)
Tia and Tamera Mowry leveraged their acting fame to land several modeling and promo gigs. Their smiles were – and are – infectious. And, their chemistry is undeniable! Here the twins pose during a photoshoot in Central Park wearing bathrobes.
9. ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon (2010)
Tamera and Tia Mowry love are all about elevating the power of women! Here they show their support for the 3rd Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in LA.
10. Twin Beauty, Twin Style (1995)
Tia and Tamera Mowry were the epitome of ’90s it girls – and we love that for them. See this gorgeous shot of the sisters captured in 1995. The two slay outerwear we love with suede and black fur coats.
11. LA Fashion Week – Eduardo Lucero (2007)
Cameras caught Tia and Tamera Mowry slaying LA Fashion Week. The stylish duo attended the Eduardo Lucero Fall 2007 collection.
12. The Actors Fund (2014)
Tamera and Tia Mowry have always used their entertainment platforms to speak for important issues and speak for others. This 2014 event is no different. Here the sisters are pictured supporting the Actor’s Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards in December 2014.
13. Teenage Trendsetters
Tia and Tamera Mowry turned heads at the Evening Under the Stars Benefit for KidsPeace on April 22, 1995. The two teens demonstrate their trendsetting ways rocking full on denim fits and oversized hats.
14. Special Screening of Touchstone Pictures 'The Hot Chick' (2002)
Curls for the girls! We loved moments where both Tia and Tamera Mowry showed their natural curls. Here the sisters rocked curly styles to see a screening of The Hot Chick.
