Tia Mowry Addresses “Closeness’ With Her Twin Tamera—See ‘Sister, Sister’ Moments We Love

The

Sister, Sister

actress is addressing recent questions about her relationship with her twin, Tamera Mowry, after a promo video for her upcoming reality show went viral, sparking concern among fans.

In an exclusive interview with

People

, Tia reassured everyone that “it’s all love” between her and Tamera. When asked about the “distance” comments mentioned in the trailer for her

WETV show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act

, Tia responded, “It’s just a part of life.” The new reality show

is set

to premiere in October.

Tia on her relationship with her twin sister Tamera: ‘There are no hard feelings.’

“People grow up and start their own families. It is what it is, and that’s okay. There are no hard feelings,” Tia shared.

Tia’s

People

interview followed a promo trailer that left fans buzzing after she mentioned that she wished she was still close to her sister. (And the social media fallout after).

She elaborated on this during the

People

interview: “You start as siblings in a household, and as we grow up and start our own families, it’s very normal for all of us to take on new roles and responsibilities in our lives. My sister has a family of her own

…

it’s natural for us to create lives for ourselves.”

Tia also addressed the topic in an interview with

Us Weekly.

In that interview, she said her original promo comments were “taken out of context.”

The Game

actress wasn’t surprised, however. “When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context. It is what it is,” she explained.

Why we will forever love – and root for – Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Tia and Tamera are among the most iconic twin duos in Black culture, and fans have cheered them on since their

Sister Sister

days. Name a better twin pair: we’ll wait.

As their internet girlfriends, we’ve celebrated their wedding bliss, the birth of their children, and their continued success in entertainment.

No matter what social media naysayers comment, we will always root for Tia and Tamera and wish them the best in their relationship.

So, let’s look at twin moments we’ve loved over the years.