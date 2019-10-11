CLOSE
HomePhotos

These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Posted October 11, 2019

Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.

In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.

These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1. Throwwwwback

2. Never had shame in her game.

View this post on Instagram

tag yourself. im the snowcone!☃️

A post shared by Cardi B Throwbacks (@oldcardi) on

3. Oldie but goodie.

View this post on Instagram

follow @oldcardi for more

A post shared by Cardi B Throwbacks (@oldcardi) on

4. Hustle Cardi

5. New fame Cardi

New fame Cardi Source:Getty

6. Great Advice.

7. Green On The Scene

Green On The Scene Source:Getty

8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Source:Getty

Young Cardi & Trina

9. Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow

Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow Source:Getty

10. The glow up

The glow up Source:Getty

11. Now, she’s a star

Now, she's a star Source:ATLPics.Net

12. Nowadays she’s a wife.

13. And a mother

14. Not much has changed though

View this post on Instagram

How ya doing ?

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

15. HBD Cardi B.

View this post on Instagram

Big Bardi

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Latest
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close