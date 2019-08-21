CLOSE
Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit Following Drive-By Shooting

Posted August 21, 2019

Detroit Rappers Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby’s manager JB was shot and killed on the east side of Detroit around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive. 41-year-old JB is also Grizzley’s aunt as she is the spouse of his mother’s brother.

Sources report Grizzley and JB were heading from the studio to the casino in an Uber but made a stop along the way. Allegedly Grizzley was in the house they stopped at when the shooter opened the back door of the Uber and began shooting. The shooter is reported to have drove off after the gunfire.

Police found the victim wounded from gunshots before medics transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Story developing.

Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit Following Drive-By Shooting was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

