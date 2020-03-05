CLOSE
summer walker
HomeEntertainment News

Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post About The Coronavirus

Posted 13 hours ago

Summer Walker Wipes Her Instagram Feed Following Racist Coronavirus Post

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Sounds like Summer Walker, who sang on a song that she needs some d***, some love, and a hug is in need of some common sense and sensitivity training. The self-proclaimed “empath” is definitely feeling the vitriol coming her way after posting a racially insensitive post regarding the coronavirus on Instagram.

The highly-infectious and, in some cases, very deadly disease has the world shook at the moment and some people acting a whole damn fool as well. The virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan is not only raising fear levels but bringing out racism specifically targeted at Asian people, which could be just as dangerous as spreading misinformation. Case in point, we shift our attention to one Summer Walker.

The singer who is very open about her battle with social anxiety and usually keeps to herself is catching a good amount of flack on Twitter for sharing an insanely racially insensitive post. The video in question claims to show Chinese people spreading the coronavirus on purpose, but the problem is the video is 2-years-old.

Some followers hopped in her comment section, calling her out for sharing the video, and she initially defended sharing it before throwing bleach on her IG feed and deleting every single post on it. She did refer her followers to another IG page with the handle @galactawhore if they need their fix of seeing photos of her and her new nose.

She still is getting her surgically enhanced cheeks handed to her on Twitter, with some of her most loyal fans finding it very hard to defend her with this latest social media snafu. We just hope Summer learns from this and doesn’t double-down further on sharing racist material. You can peep all the well-deserved criticism in the gallery below.

Photo: Burak Cingi / Getty

Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post About The Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Tisha Campbell Still Holding Out Hope For That…
 9 hours ago
03.05.20
Kendrick Lamar Announces pgLang, His New Media Company
 9 hours ago
03.05.20
Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus…
 10 hours ago
03.05.20
Miami Authorities Drop Battery Charge Against DaBaby, Still…
 12 hours ago
03.05.20
Power Winter Block Party
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s…
 13 hours ago
03.05.20
10 items
Summer Walker Getting Slammed After Racially Insensitive Post…
 13 hours ago
03.05.20
Tavis Smiley Has To Pay PBS $1.5 Million…
 15 hours ago
03.05.20
Guess Which Rapper Tried To Date Friends Melyssa…
 15 hours ago
03.05.20
Some Guy From WorldStar Flew In Full Bodysuit…
 17 hours ago
03.05.20
#FreeTheStallion: Judge Sides With Megan Thee Stallion, Denies…
 17 hours ago
03.05.20
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
13 items
Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline!
 1 day ago
03.05.20
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failure…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 1 day ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 2 days ago
03.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close